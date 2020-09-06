Clarkston Lions Club
There were seven members present at the club’s Aug. 19 meeting at their clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St., Clarkston. Barry Pemberton, the club’s vice president, presided over the meeting.
Treasurer Linn Pemberton gave the final financial report on the new flooring downstairs which was installed after flooding in June. Members were told Cathy Bailey painted all the walls downstairs and got more lights installed. Bailey donated a tool box with a small assortment of tools to be kept downstairs.
Pemberton gave an update on the rental space next door to the clubhouse which also is owned by the club, and told those present Misty Kalousek is now the new renter and will be operating a thrift store in the space.
Since Rocking on the River and the Lewiston Roundup were cancelled this year, members held a discussion about ideas on how to make up for the club’s loss of income these events usually generated. Some members paid for their “brags” and Pemberton talked about how empty Las Vegas was during a recent trip.
Members also met Aug. 28 to sort donated used eyeglasses prior to sending to the Lions Northwest Foundation facility in Olympia for reconditioning and packaging.