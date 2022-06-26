MOSCOW — Members played duplicate bridge games June 16 at the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners were Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel, first; Christine Suquet and Peggy Swanson, second; Jack Garland and Susan Peterson, third.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s June 16 meeting.
Vic Racicot was the first speaker and his title was “A Brief History of Father’s Day.” He was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Chance Brumley was the second speaker with a speech titled “Long Beard Logistics.” He was evaluated by David Carringer.
Tom Eier led table topics and Patti Mann was general evaluator, invocation/timer and grammarian. Word of the day was “disparity.”
Brumley was named best speaker, Racicot won best table topics and Carringer was named best evaluator.
The club recently changed its meeting location to Congregational Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
Officers were elected for the term of July 1-Dec. 31 and include: Racicot, president; Brumley vice president for education; Mann, vice president for membership; Pete Gertonson, vice president for public relations; Eier, treasurer; Nick Woods, sergeant-at-arms; and Barnett, secretary.
P.E.O., Chapter Q
Members gathered Tuesday to celebrate the Summer Solstice at Lindsey Creek Vineyards in Lewiston. Michelle McIntosh, Beth Atkinson, Suzanne Orwig and Erin Cassetto served as co-hosts, and new transfer members, Judy Bartz, Ann Kennaly and Mary McNish were welcomed.
Peggy Fulton, Ways and Means Committee chairperson, said Marguerite Star (the 18-inch doll) was toting a large purse to the meeting so all who felt her purse was as large as Marguerite’s could donate to the Star Kitty.
Atkinson, Projects Committe chairperson, reported Katie Pearsall was awarded the Margaret Dammarell scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kathy McIntosh reported the group’s next coffee gathering will be 9:30 a.m. July 9 at the Mystic Café.
The chapter still is planning to hold a Centennial Celebration in spring 2023 since the true centennial celebration was curtailed by the coronavirus.
Debbie McIntosh was installed as corresponding secretary.
The next meeting will be July 19 at the home of Christi Severance with Debbie McIntosh and Debbie Riedel as co-hosts.