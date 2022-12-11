1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met Dec. 1 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Results: first place — Larry Kirkland and Gary Peterson; second place — Susan Peterson and Chris Kelton; third place — Joan and Bill Tozer.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their weekly games during November at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. The winners were:
Nov. 2 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta; Nov. 9 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Nov. 16 — Jean and Neil Lasley.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided at the group’s monthly meeting Nov. 19 with 125 people in attendance, including 15 chapter members, four prospective members and many guests.
To mark Veterans Day, a Quilts of Valor Award Ceremony was held by Lewis-Clark Quilters with 16 quilts awarded to area veterans. Becky Mahurin was the coordinator.
To mark Native American Month, Suzanne Grove continued her presentation from the last meeting with the history of Jane Silcott, Chief Timothy’s daughter.
Linda Baker, registrar, and Becky Riendeau, acting chaplain, conducted the welcome new member and oath of membership to Shelia Boyer and Catherine (Hannah) Boyer (who participated via phone.) The new members were presented with a member’s yearbook and information about the chapter and NSDAR.
Officer reports were given and included Judy Higgins, vice regent, with the president general’s message, and Riendeau, treasurer, who gave her report on chapter’s finances. Krempasky reported items are being collected for new residents at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston.
Krempasky read a report by Joye Dillman, librarian, about the books submitted to NSDAR. Baker reported there are 17 prospective members on the list.
Committee reports were given and included:
Judi Wutzke, Service for Veterans and Wreaths Across America chairperson, reporting the wreaths will arrive the week of Dec. 12-16.
Higgins, Service to America chairperson, reported the Sew n’ Sew group made eight blankets that were given to the National Guard Armory for them to distribute to new mothers.
Sarah Walters, Junior Membership chairperson, reported she is working with a child to procure clothing.
Krempasky presented awards to Walters for Community Service as state chairperson from NSDAR, 2021 Outstanding Junior award and 2022 Outstanding Junior from Alice Whitman Chapter.
Members voted to have th e chapter donate $50 to the Indian Youth of America for their Christmas party, and voted to have Walters be a candidate from the chapter for the ISSDAR state historian position.
Riendeau reported the Salvation Army is in need of cartons for leftovers from meals to be given to those in need.
Krempasky reminded members of the free Members, New Horizons and Committee Leaders courses. She thanked Higgins, Dobbs and Riendeau, the meeting’s hosts.
The next meeting is Dec. 17.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
