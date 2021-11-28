Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Nov. 18 with Bruce Neu as toastmaster.
David Carringer was speaker and his speech was titled, “Why I’m Never Wrong.” Patti Mann evaluated his speech.
Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “brevity.”
Larry Ferguson led table topics, Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and Tom Eier was invocation/timer. Mann was named best table topic speaker.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
President Terry Whipple presided over the group’s Nov. 11 meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. There were seven members present.
Rosemary Founds shared detailed information with the group about the history of Veterans Day.
Whipple gave the membership report: Two prospective members have been recruited and Melba Ashburn died in October. Ashburn was a founding member of the chapter in 1967, and Joyce Roberts, Courtesy Committee chairwoman, has sent a sympathy card to her son on behalf of the chapter.
Treasurer Julie Snider read correspondence from LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton, congratulating the chapter on their $1,000 scholarship donation and welcoming the chapter into the President’s Circle.
The next meeting will be a high tea at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the home of Rona Meske.