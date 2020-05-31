Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster for the club’s May 14 online meeting.
Chance Brumley delivered his first speech — the icebreaker speech — to the club. David Carringer evaluated Brumley. Larry Ferguson was the timer and Patti Mann headed table topics.
The group met again online May 21 with Bruce Neu as toastmaster. Pete Gertonson gave a speech titled “April Showers” and Larry Ferguson evaluated him.
Victor Racicot was general evaluator, Tom Eier headed table topics, and Patti Mann was the timer.
Online meeting times are available by contacting Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the club’s May 19 online meeting as toastmaster.
Doug Crook’s speech title was “Sagas of Islanders” while Joseph Moyosviyi gave a speech titled “Mental Health First Aid.” The evaluators were Elizabeth Braker and Diana Higgins.
The general evaluator was Katie Gieske, table topics master was Jerome Hansen. Timer Jodi Berg won table topics.
Online meeting times are available by emailing Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.