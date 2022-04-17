Tsceminicum Club
Members met April 9 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Peggy Fulton, Barbara Riggs and Margaret Duncan were co-hosts and 21 members were present.
Committee reports were given. Helen Leboeuf read a thank you note from the Asotin County Library for a recent donation made by the club.
Kathy Heinemeyer gave an update on happenings at the Lewiston City Library and coming events were announced. A celebration for the end of the Reading Mother Challenge will be 2-4 p.m. May 21 at the library. Friends of the Library will hold its annual sale April 28-30 in the library basement.
Betty Kendrick will be the featured quilter at the Seaport Quilters’ Guild Quilt Show April 29-May 1 and Art Under the Elms will return to the Lewis-Clark State College campus April 29-May 1.
Sharon Taylor lead a discussion on this year’s book selection, “Alice In Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll.
The next meeting is a year-end box lunch social at the Sunset Park covered area in Lewiston on May 14. A short business meeting at 11 a.m. will be followed by lunch at noon. Members are encouraged to bring guests at 12:00 for the luncheon.
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s April 7 impromptu meeting. The first speaker was David Carringer and his speech title was “Staying In Time.” He was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
The second speaker was Vic Racicot and his speech title was “A Brief History of April Fool’s Day.” He was evaluated by Tom Eier.
Patti Mann led table topics and Eier was general evaluator. Kent Barnett was grammarian and there were two words of the day: “republic” and “oligarchy.” Nick Woods was invocation/timer.
Racicot was named best speaker, Woods won best table topics, and Gertonson was best evaluator.
Members met again April 14 with Patti Mann as toastmaster.
First speaker was Neu continuing his “Lost in the Desert” Series with a speech titled “The Third Wish.” He was evaluated by Gertonson.
Second speaker was Woods with a speech titled “The Lessons I Learned When I Bought Drugs.” He was evaluated by Barnett.
Carringer led table topics. Racicot was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “polarize.” Eier was invocation/timer.
Woods won best speaker, Gertonson won best table topics and Barnett was named best evaluator.
Lewis Clark Valley Amateur Radio Club (N7LCV)
There were six members at the club’s March 10 meeting at Jason Frawley’s shop in Lewiston.
Frawley, club president, introduced new member Clay Nicholson. There were a few additional people at the meeting who expressed interest in joining the club
Members discussed participating in the Northwest River Runners’ banquet May 21 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, and also discussed the possibility of having their own event to generate revenue.
Members also discussed how the club can help the community and teach members how to become more proficient in operating their radios.
Retired Educators of North Central Idaho
Members gathered for a meeting and buffet lunch March 16 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. Dennis Ohrtman, co-president, presided over the meeting.
Joane Bjerke said a prayer.
Members discussed the effectiveness of newspaper ads and decided to continue with them.
The present roster of club officers were presented and members voted to continue with the same officers for the next year. They are Ohrtman and Pat Hoch, co-presidents; Josie Marshal, vice president; Betty Goetzinger, treasurer; and Nancy Benson and Kay Johnson, co-secretaries.
Door prizes and 50/50 raffle tickets were drawn.
Garry Bush, of Lewiston, gave a presentation about Lewis and Clark titled “Made in China,” about the advancements China made in early exploration and discovery of the North American continent.
The next meeting will be 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. The program will feature Kate Patterson and her dog, Posie, from Patt’s Garden Center in Clarkston. Patterson will talk about spring plantings.