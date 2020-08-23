Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Elizabeth Braker headed the club’s Aug. 11 online meeting as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu’s speech title was “Greg’s Breakup” and Jerome Hanson evaluated him.
Doug Crook was general evaluator. Table topics master Loren Beauchamp’s theme was about the last day on Earth and Diana Higgins won table topics.
Members met again Tuesday with Crook serving as toastmaster and table topics master.
Garrett Yoder, Bruce Neu and Jerome Hanson participated in table topics, with Hanson voted as best table topics speaker.
Higgins gave the main speech, which was about food, and she was evaluated by Mark Havens.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may visit the club’s website at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Larry Ferguson led the club’s Aug. 13 online meeting as toastmaster.
David Carringer’s speech was titled “Are Religion and Science Incompatible?” and Chance Brumley evaluated him.
Victor Racicot was general evaluator of the meeting. Patti Mann was grammarian, Pete Gertonson was the timer and Tom Eier headed table topics.
Club members met again Thursday with Gertonson as toastmaster. Mann’s speech was evaluated by Larry Ferguson.
Tom Eier was grammarian, Chance Brumley was timer and Victor Racicot headed table topics. David Carringer evaluated the meeting.
The next meeting is Thursday and it will be an impromptu meeting, meaning all roles will be randomly assigned.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may email Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.