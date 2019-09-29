American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 10 members present at the group’s Sept. 19 meeting with Cmdr. Noel Abbott presiding.
Abbott reminded members of the highway cleanup project scheduled for Saturday. Members should meet at 9 a.m. at the Washington Department of Transportation building in Clarkston for their assignments. He also reminded members of the Oct. 19 chili feed at the Sonary Crest clubhouse.
Abbott said the 7th District Cmdr. James Woomack will visit the post’s October meeting, and president of the 7th District auxiliary, Quest Holbrook, also will attend.
Members discussed raising money to benefit the Field of Dreams ballfield in Clarkston, and the topic will be discussed again at the next meeting.
Adj. Randy Martz announced he and Russ Evans will staff a fundraising table at Heights Market soon. Members decided the post should participate in the Nov. 9 Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lewiston, contingent on the availability of the truck and trailer.
P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Tuesday at the home of Kris Klaveano with Linda McKeirnan serving as co-host.
Shirley Brandon and President Charlotte Henry highlighted Julie Ann Black, a letter from Washington state secretary. Pictures of the group’s summer huckleberry picnic, taken by Judy Gillis, were shown to members.
Sherry Demand reported on several articles in the September/October P.E.O. Record, and noted in 11 years a total of $10,835,000 dollars has been awarded to recipients of the STAR Scholarship.
Diane Solbrack from Chapter AF in Colfax attended the meeting and gave an informative program about being a delegate to the P.E.O. International Convention held in Des Moines, Iowa.
The next meeting is Oct. 8 at the home of Renee Ruchert. Karen Hill will be the co-host. Brandon will give a program about her recent trip to Europe.