Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jerome Hansen headed the club’s online meeting Tuesday as toastmaster.
Munish Gupta gave a speech titled “How to Get Rid of Hurry Sickness,” and he was voted both best speaker and best table topics speaker.
Jodi Berg headed table topics, while Doug Crook evaluated Gupta.
Bruce Neu’s speech title was “The Hill We Climb” and Diana Higgins evaluated him. Higgins was voted best evaluator.
Loren Beauchamp served as timer and Mark Havens was the grammarian.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may visit 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The club’s Jan. 28 meeting was impromptu, with names and roles drawn just before the meeting started.
Toastmaster was Chance Brumley.
David Carringer gave a speech titled “Recliner Ministry” and he was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “verbiage.” Vic Racicot led table topics, Larry Ferguson was general evaluator and Pete Gertonson was invocation/timer.
Members gathered via Zoom on Feb. 4, with Gertonson as toastmaster.
Ferguson gave a speech titled “Seeking Unity” and he was evaluated by Mann.
Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “behoove.” Racicot led table topics, Carringer was general evaluator and Brumley was invocation/timer.