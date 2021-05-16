Beta Beta Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Members met online via Zoom last Sunday. Chaplain Patty Lee gave a thought for the day.
For the first time ever, the organization held an online new member initiation ceremony for Julia Thompson, with officers conducting their parts of the ceremony from their homes.
Patty English has the group in its February meeting to consider a fundraising opportunity to support the parents of babies born with congenital heart disease. Members voted to sponsor a hole in the fundraiser’s golf tournament, and are encouraged to send donations to Tami Randles by June 1 to purchase the sponsorship of a golf hole in the chapter’s name.
Randles spoke of the difficulties of trying to find applicants for the chapter’s scholarship, and suggestions included making some changes to the scholarship timeline and process to allow members to find qualified candidates. Randles and Kathi Meshishnek will look into the guidelines to see if any of the suggestions are possible.
Connie Jelinek has set up three dates for members to hand out boxed meals and assist in any needed cleanup at the Salvation Army meal events: Sept. 29, Dec. 20 and March 30, 2022.
An officer meeting is planned for Aug. 2 with more details to be determined. The first member meeting is 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11, but it hasn’t yet been decided if it will be online or in-person. Officers and committees for the coming school year will remain the same.
Founder’s Day is scheduled for October, and it has not yet been decided if it will be online, or held in Spokane in-person. Patti Lee and Lynnae Anderson will take care of Beta Beta’s obligation to make the invitations.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Mary Krempasky, vice regent volunteer, presided at the group’s April 17 in-person and online Zoom meeting, with 25 members and guests attending.
Krempasky and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the DAR ritual, Jeannie Hafer led the Pledge of Allegiance, Dory Lohrey-Birch led the American’s Creed and Rebecca Riendeau, honorary chapter regent, led the “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Regent Sadie Walters presented a short program about Alice Whitman Chapter, Lewis & Clark Trail Society and National Society Children of the American Revolution (NSCAR) activities. Rayne Walters is serving as virtual personal page to the national president general of CAR and her mother, Sadie Walters serves as the senior historian and senior organizing secretary.
Walters and Liz Hess gave officer reports.
Committee reports were given by Joye Dillman, NSDAR Museum Outreach chairwoman; Krempasky, Service for Veterans and U.S. Flag chairwoman; and Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership Training chairwoman.
Election of chapter officers for 2021-23 was held, and they include: Krempasky, regent; Judy Higgins, vice regent; Darlene Larson, secretary; Woltering, chaplain; Rhonda Baumgartner, registrar; Hess, historian; Dillman, librarian; Rebecca Riendeau and Suzanne Grove, treasurers; and Sarah Walters, director.