Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their regular games during September at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
Winners were:
Sept. 7 and 14 — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen; Sept. 21 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton; Sept. 28 — Kathy Connerley and Spud Storey.
— Submitted by Karen Eveland
Tsceminicum Club
Members met Oct. 8 at the Asotin County Public Library in Clarkston.
President Shirley Phillips presided, with 21 members present. Kathy Clouser, Nancy Kolb and Joan Moore were co-hosts.
Committee reports were given, with updates on membership, activities at the Lewiston Public Library and the club’s 2022-23 program. The club’s annual budget was presented, discussed and approved.
Diane Fernandez, Program Committee chairperson, reminded members the book “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson will be discussed at the March 2023 meeting.
In keeping with the club’s theme for the year of Celebrating 125 Years of Strong Women, the guest speaker was Brooke Henze, athletic director at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Her topic was leadership, and its opportunities and challenges.
The next meeting is Nov. 5 at the Lewiston Public Library. Amy Canfield, Fernandez and Karen Van Stone will be co-hosts, and the program will be presented by Emily Johnson, director of the LCSC Center for Arts & History.
— Submitted by Darcie Riedner
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members met Oct. 6 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; second — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; third — Peggy Swanson and Christine Suquet.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 11 members at the group’s Oct. 8 meeting at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.
Members discussed two events: the 2023 Walking With Ancestors set for July 4 at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston, and an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 12 at Orchards Baptist Church to celebrate the society’s 55 years of existence.
— Submitted by Sally Wassmuth
Lewis-Clark Valley Lions Club
Members met Sept. 28 at their clubhouse in Lewiston.
President Barry Pemberton asked for additions to the agenda and there were several.
Pemberton asked for new member Jeanne Poxleitner and her sponsor, Jeanne Laws, to come up front. He asked Poxleitner several questions before congratulating her for joining the club and asking Laws to support and assist the new member.
Secretary Lauralyn Rogers received a request from the Idaho Food Bank, and members voted to provide a donation. After a member mentioned the Asotin County Food Bank, a donation was provided to that organization as well.
A sign-up sheet was passed around for volunteers to help with the club’s annual student eyesight and hearing screening project at all Lewiston elementary and middle schools in October.
Pemberton started a discussion of welcoming brochures. Both of the previous clubs had one, so now they will be combined into one and available for members to use with recruiting new members.
Laws brought a gift bag for silent auction that contained items she found during some previous highway litter collections and Jean Long was the high bidder.
In the “brags” portion of the meeting, Rick Kramer bragged about his grandson and Pemberton bragged about his granddaughter and son-in-law.
— Submitted by Barry Pemberton
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster of the group’s Oct. 6 meeting.
Bruce Neu was named best speaker, for his speech titled “Elizabeth II.” Tom Eier was named best evaluator.
Patti Mann was named best table topic speaker for talking about whether toilet paper roll replacement should be over or under.
Nick Woods was the general evaluator and grammarian. Word of the day was “banal.”
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson