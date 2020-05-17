Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Katie Gieske headed the club’s May 5 online meeting as toastmaster.
The two speakers, Jodi Berg and Mark Havens, tied for best speaker.
Jerome Hanson won the best evaluator trophy for his evaluation of Berg, and Bruce Neu evaluated Havens’ speech.
Doug Crook was table topics master, and his theme was what members would do with their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.
Hanson was toastmaster for the club’s online meeting held Tuesday. Elizabeth Braker’s speech covered how a global pandemic can be positive, but because of technical difficulties, the meeting was cut short. Havens, Braker’s evaluator, will deliver his evaluation at the meeting Tuesday.
Anyone wishing to attend the club’s online meetings may email Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson headed the club’s May 7 online meeting as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu further practiced his Easter narration titled “Revealing God’s Heart” and Patti Mann evaluated him.
Larry Ferguson headed table topics, David Carringer was general evaluator, Tom Eier was grammarian and Chance Brumley was the timer.
Anyone wishing to attend the club’s online meetings may email Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.