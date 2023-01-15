Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s Dec. 17 meeting. Krempasky and State Corresponding Secretary Julie Riendeau, as acting chaplain, led the opening ritual.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the group’s Dec. 17 meeting. Krempasky and State Corresponding Secretary Julie Riendeau, as acting chaplain, led the opening ritual.
Krempasky welcomed 10 members and prospective member Leann Norris, and also read the president general’s message.
Joye Dillman gave a presentation titled “The Songs of Christmas Past” and also gave a slideshow of the DAR Museum Period Rooms, showing how Christmas was celebrated in the past, along with history of the Christmas songs of that time.
Treasurer Becky Riendeau gave her report on the chapter’s finances and Dillman, chapter librarian, reported on the book submitted to the NSDAR library.
Registrar Linda Baker reported there are 20 prospective members on the list and four applications have been submitted to NSDAR. Five applicants are actively working on collecting their documents.
Dillman, American Heritage Committee chairperson, reminded members of the Jan. 30 deadline for submissions to the state chairperson for consideration in the fiber arts projects.
Krempasky, Community Service Awards chairperson, is working on nominations for Outstanding Volunteer awards.
— Submitted by Dory Lohrey-Birch
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Members met Jan. 5 with Patti Mann as toastmaster.
Vic Racicot was chosen best speaker for his speech titled, “The History of the Medal of Honor.”
Chance Brumley was named best table topic speaker and Ken Barnett was best evaluator.
Tom Eier was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “wrest.”
The next meeting is 6 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.