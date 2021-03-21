Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens headed the club’s March 2 online meeting as toastmaster. Bruce Neu served as presiding officer.
Speaker Doug Crook was evaluated by Diana Higgins.
Jodi Berg headed table topics, which were won by Joseph Moyosviyi. Elizabeth Braker was grammarian and Jerome Hansen was timer.
Members again met online March 9 with Neu as toastmaster and Havens as presiding officer.
Moyosviyi headed table topics, which Neu won. Havens was general evaluator, Diana Higgins was grammarian, Doug Crook was quiz master and Jodi Berg was timer.
Anyone interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may visit their website at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 12 members present at the group’s March 13 meeting at the Lewiston City Library. Volunteers from the organization are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the library’s Local History Room to help answer genealogy questions.
Members voted to hold their Walking With Ancestors event July 4 at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. They also are planning a genealogy conference in the fall.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. April 10 at the library.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met March 11 with Tom Eier serving as toastmaster.
Patti Mann gave a speech titled “Virginia Hall: World War II Spy” and she was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Pete Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “abject.” Chance Brumley led table topics, David Carringer was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer.