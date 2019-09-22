P.E.O. Chapter BL
There were 17 members and one guest present at the group’s meeting Tuesday at the home of Dorene Walrath.
Twila Harrington served as guard pro tem and Helen Gleason as chaplain pro tem.
Gleason conducted the devotions from Psalm 1:1-6, and officer reports were given.
Barbara Riggs, corresponding secretary, reported the initiation of Laura Storrs and the change of Cottey College chairwoman to Stephanie Herbert.
Peggy Gage thanked host Dorene Walrath and co-hosts Karen Van Stone and Lois Chesnut, and reported a host is needed for the Oct. 4 meeting.
Thank you cards were read from Sue Cook and Brenda Storrs Cook after their May 21 visit to the chapter, and from Ann Young for her gift.
Herbert reported she and several other members have been meeting with a possible Program for Continuing Education project candidate. She also told members about a Sept. 14 workshop about Cottey College.
President Marilyn Hinman held two lunches on her porch in June to help members get to know each other, with about six members attending each. Herbert delivered the rest of the Membership Profiles booklets.
Mary McNish reported on the summer coffee and two lunches for members who were moving away from Lewiston. She also discussed ideas for a daytime lunch to be held in the spring.
Barbara Swanson told members about the article on the Idaho State President Teresa Baillie from Kellogg in the P.E.O. Record.
Carol Wescoatt, visiting from Chapter RB in Auburn, Calif., thanked members for making her feel so welcome.
Hinman presented the P.E.O. emblem to Laura Storrs, and Margaret Dammerrall shared her thoughts leading into her 53rd year as a member of P.E.O.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the home of Mary McNish.
Tsceminicum Club
Nearly 25 members attended the club’s first social of the year at the meeting held Sept. 14 Lewiston City Library.
Hosts and co-hosts were Diane Fernandez, Shirley Phillips, Margaret Duncan, Nancy Kolb, Kathy McIntosh, MaryJo Furstenau and Stephanie Elliot.
Members picked up their new programs and socialized while enjoying light refreshments. Fernandez announced the next meeting will be Oct. 12 at the home of Mary McNish. Co-hosts will be Deb Snyder, Kathy Clouser and Colleen Mahoney. The program will be given by Courtney Kramer of Beautiful Downtown Lewiston.