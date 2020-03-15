Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for games at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston during February. Winners were:
Feb. 1 — Marilyn and John Black; Feb. 8 and 15 — Cathy Goetz and Joan Zinn; Feb. 22 — Karen Eveland and Jody Foster; Feb. 29 — Jody Foster and Robert Burton.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center in February. Winners were:
Feb. 6 — Jody Foster and Rich Attebury; Feb. 13 — Karen Eveland and Robert Burton; Feb. 20 — Kathy O’Malley and Alex Woo; Feb. 27 — Doris Bonin and Cathy Goetz.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s meeting Feb. 15 at the Lewiston Elks with 21 members and four guests attending.
Suzanne Grove, the DAR Good Citizen chairwoman, presented the Good Citizen contest results. She introduced Shelby Sargent, Culdesac Good Citizen. Kevin Finnegan of Grangeville, first place winner, was unable to attend. Both received a certificate and a pin from the chapter and Sargent read her essay. Finnegan was also selected as Idaho State Good Citizen and will receive a certificate, pin and monetary award.
Jan Sarina and Kat Shelley, two new members, were pinned by family members.
Officer reports were given by Walters, Vice Regent Dory Lohrey-Birch, Secretary Mary Krempasky, Chaplain Janet Rubert, Treasurer Jill Nock, Historian Liz Hess and Registrar Rhonda Baumgartner.
Committee reports were given by Paula Prewett, National Defense Committee chairwoman; Tiffany Kite, American Indian and Junior American Citizen Committee chairwoman; Sadie Walters, Children of the American Revolution and Junior Membership chairwoman; and Mary Krempasky, Service for Veterans and U.S. Flag chairwoman.
The chapter approved the 2020 budget.
P.E.O., Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met March 10 at the home of Marilyn Myers with Karen Hill serving as co-host.
Members discussed the annual tea set for May 1 and talked about how invitations will be made soon and sent to other chapters.
Installation of the new officers for the 2020-2021 year was held and included Sherry Demand as president. A gift was given to Charlotte Henry for serving as president the last two years.
The next meeting will be March 24 at Myers’ homes. Edith Cole will be co-host and Myers will give the program.