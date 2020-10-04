Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Seven members attended the group’s Sept. 19 meeting at Lewiston’s Red Lion, the first in-person meeting since February. Cottie Hood gave an opening devotional.
President Terry Whipple read a letter from the organization’s Northwest regional membership vice president commending the chapter for its efforts in membership retention and recruitment. Whipple also read from an article in the Kappan publication about membership and sponsoring a Collegiate Club at a local college between now and June. These challenges will be discussed further at the next meeting.
Members voted to dispense with tracking community volunteer hours because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the issue of reporting hours will be discussed again at the May meeting.
Members also discussed ways the pandemic has hampered fundraiser to pay for the annual education scholarship, and then voted to have the chapter secretary contact the 22 members with a request that they suggest new ways to fund the scholarship.
The traveling basket was furnished by Janet Peacock and netted $34 to help fund the club’s scholarship to a Lewis-Clark State College student. The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Red Lion.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jerome Hanson headed the club’s Sept. 22 online meeting as toastmaster.
Diana Higgins gave a speech on the topic of food and she was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Mark Havens was table topics master and Joseph Moyosviyi was voted best table topics speaker. Jodi Berg was the grammarian, Elizabeth Braker was the quiz master and Doug Crook was the timer.
Information about the online meetings is available at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The club’s Sept. 24 online meeting was an impromptu one, at which all roles were randomly assigned. Victor Racicot headed the meeting as toastmaster.
David Carringer gave a speech and was evaluated by Pete Gertonson. Larry Ferguson headed table topics on the theme of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tom Eier was the timer.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available by emailing Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.