Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Members met Tuesday with Diana Higgins as toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker gave a speech titled “My Amateur Opinion of the 2020 Olympics.” Mark Havens evaluated her speech.
Doug Crook headed table topics, which were won by Joseph Moyosviyi.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Larry Ferguson was toastmaster of the group’s July 15 meeting.
Pete Gertonson gave a speech titled “Snake River Complex Fire,” and Bruce Neu evaluated the speech.
Patti Mann was grammarian, with “flounder” as word of the day. Tom Eier led table topics, Neu was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer.
Members met again July 21 with Gertonson as toastmaster.
Racicot gave a speech titled “My Journey Through Pathways,” and Neu evaluated the speech.
Eier was grammarian, and word of the day was “parry.” Mann led table topics, Chance Brumley was general evaluator and Ferguson was invocation/timer.