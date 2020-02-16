Twin Rivers Toastmasters No. 1426
Doug Crook headed the club’s Feb. 4 meeting as toastmaster.
Jerome Hansen gave a speech titled “Fifty Years of Disappointment” and Bruce Neu evaluated him.
Mark Havens headed table topics which were won by Joseph Moyosviyi. Loren Beauchamp was the grammarian.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Victor Racicot was the sole presenter at the club’s Feb. 6 meeting, because of the length of his project.
Racicot assumed the role of moderator, in which three other people on a panel gave 3- to 5-minute speeches. The panel members were Kate Nowlin, Larry Ferguson and David Carringer, and the presentation was titled “War With Christian America.” Bruce Neu evaluated Racicot’s project.
Tom Eier was grammarian, Kent Barnett was table topics master, with Carringer winning table topics.
Tsceminicum Club
Members met Feb. 8 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston, with Shirley Phillips as host. Betty Kendrick, Jody Howell and Pat Chase were co-hosts and 18 members were present.
Officer reports and committee reports were given.
Library Chairwoman Kathy Heinemeyer gave an update on Lewiston City Library activities and a short discussion was held about plaques and signs to be used in the library’s new Tsceminicum Club Room.
Pat Chase was installed as first vice president, and members of the Program Committee asked members to start signing up for club duties for the coming year.
Amy Canfield announced Lewis-Clark State College was sponsoring Women’s History month in March, with several presentations, speakers and readings and a mural project at the library.
The next meeting is March 14 at the home of Phyllis Laird, with Kathy McIntosh, Joan Moore and Kelly Kennaly as co-hosts. The program will be a presentation by Joanna Alford about the Liberty Theater in downtown Lewiston.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s meeting Jan. 18 at the Lewiston Elks. Idaho State Regent Martha Schmidt and Idaho Vice Regent Catherine McClintick attended.
Regent Walters led the group with the DAR ritual followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Librarian Tiffany Kite; and the Americans Creed was led by Treasurer Jill Nock.
Schmidt shared with attendees a brief history of her becoming a DAR member, followed by her state regent’s project and the national project.
During the work session, Walters went over the chapter’s master report by committee which was followed by a short business meeting. Reports were given by Registrar Barbara Crossler and by Joye Dillman, American Heritage chairwoman.
Karen Curran, a pending associate member, invited attendees to celebrate with Washington State Regent Lanbeth Horgen Saturday in Spokane.
P.E.O., Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Tuesday at the home of Renee Ruchert. Shirley Brandon was co-host and was helped by Martha Klaveano.
A “save the date” announcement from Chapter AB in Moscow was read about Brenda J. Atchison, P.E.O. International president, speaking in Moscow April 4 about Founder’s Day.
Preparations for Chapter FN’s annual tea April 3 were discussed. Sherry Demand highlighted articles from the November/December 2019 P.E.O. Record.
After the meeting, Nancy Houser gave a program about Valentine’s Day.
The next meeting is Feb. 25 at the home of Sandy Barr. Laura Dixon will be co-host and will give the program.