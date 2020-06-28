Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Chance Brumley was toastmaster of the club’s June 18 online meeting.
Bruce Neu was the sole speaker, practicing a part of a future narration, and Tom Eier evaluated him.
Larry Ferguson headed table topics, and Pete Gertonson was the timer.
Members met again Thursday, and it was an impromptu meeting with all roles randomly assigned.
Neu was toastmaster. Ferguson gave a speech titled “Phasing In,” and Brumley introduced David Carringer to evaluate him. Victor Racicot headed table topics, and Pete Gertonson was the timer.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available by emailing Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jodi Berg headed the club’s June 16 online meeting as toastmaster.
Doug Crook’s speech was evaluated by Elizabeth Braker. Bruce Neu headed table topics, which were won by Mark Havens. The timer was Jerome Hansen.
Elizabeth Braker was toastmaster when members met again Tuesday. Katie Gieske was the speaker and recounted her toastmaster experience in her speech. Crook evaluated her. Diana Higgins was table topics master, and Hansen was winner.
Information: 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.