National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the group’s meeting which was held March 20 both in-person and via Zoom. There were 25 members and guests present.
Walters and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led the group with the DAR ritual. Suzanne Grove, Commemorative Events chairwoman, led the Pledge of Allegiance; Rebecca Riendeau led “The Star Spangled Banner”; and Janice Beller, state Volunteer Information Specialists chairwoman, led the American’s Creed.
Gayle Pint, DAR Project Patriot chairwoman, introduced Sophie Henderson of Girl Scout Troop 3737 who gave a video presentation of the Operation Troop to Troop program. She also shared her success story of being one of the top cookie sellers in the country.
Walters introduced Julie Riendeau, state Leadership Training coordinator, who presented certificates and graduation cords to members who completed either the New Members, Members or New Horizon courses. They are: Jill Nock, New Members; Paula Prewett, Rebecca Riendeau and Colleen Hasfurther, Members course; and Mary Krempasky and Rebecca Riendeau, New Horizons course.
Officer reports were given by Walters, Krempasky, Woltering and Elizabeth Hess.
Committee reports were given by Paula Prewett, National Defense Committee chairwoman; Joye Dillman, NSDAR Museum Correspondent Docent; Rebecca Riendeau, Mothorn-Reid-Corbitt Grant Committee chairwoman; Walters, Conservation Committee chairwoman; Krempasky, Service for Veterans Committee; and Grove, Commemorative Events chairwoman.
Walters announced Prewett earned the best New Members course project and Northwest Division Outstanding Members Course Independent Project for DAR Leadership Training Committee, Northwest Division.
Julie Riendeau, Rebecca Riendeau, Grove, Rhonda Baumgartner, Hess, Krempasky, Judy Higgins and Dillman were elected as chapter delegates for state conference.
Grove, Nominating Committee chairwoman, submitted nominations for 2021-23 chapter officers, and they are: Krempasky, regent; Higgins, vice regent; Darlene Larson, secretary; Lindsey Woltering, chaplain; Hess, historian; Baumgartner, registrar; Dillman, librarian; and Walters, director. Rebecca Riendeau and Grove will volunteer as treasurers until a qualified candidate is available.