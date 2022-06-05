Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
David Carringer was toastmaster of the club’s May 26 meeting.
Chance Brumley was the first speaker, and the title of his speech was “A Forest from the Seeds.” He was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Tom Eier was the second speaker and his title was “Gavin Thomas Eier is an American Hero.” He was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Pete Gertonson led table topics, Kent Barnett was general evaluator and Bruce Neu was invocation/timer. Nick Woods was grammarian and word of the day was “prejudicial.”
Brumley was named best speaker and best table topics. Racicot won best evaluator.
Beginning June 16, the club meeting place will change to Congregational Presbyterian Church at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston, and all meetings will be in person.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
At the club’s May 17 meeting, Doug Crook gave a speech titled “Why I Still Count Squirrels.”
Bruce Neu was speaker at the club’s May 24 meeting and his speech was titled “Equal Rights Amendment.” Joseph Moyosviyi evaluated him.
Member met again Tuesday with Doug Crook as toastmaster.
Diana Higgins’ speech title was “My Slightly Humiliating Journey to Gua Sha” and Loren Beauchamp evaluated her.
Mark Havens was the general evaluator and was voted the best table topics speaker.