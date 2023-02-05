Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the club’s Jan. 19 meeting, which had one visitor in attendance.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:19 am
Patti Mann was named best speaker with a speech titled “Meet Your Future Self Today.”
Bruce Neu was best table topic speaker and Pete Gertonson was best evaluator. David Carringer was general evaluator and grammarian. Word of the day was “misanthrope.”
Members met again Jan. 26 with Neu as toastmaster, and two new members joining.
Chance Brumley was chosen best speaker and the title of his speech was “What’s in Your Wallet?”
Kent Barnett was best table topic speaker and Mann was best evaluator. Gertonson was general evaluator and Barnett was grammarian. Word of the day was “contemporary.”
The next meeting is 6-7:15 a.m. Thursday at 709 Sixth St. in Lewiston.
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met for their regular duplicate bridge game Jan. 26 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; second place — Peggy Swanson and Chris Kelton; third place — Jack Garland and Susan Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
