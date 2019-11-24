Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
Members met Nov. 14 at Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church. There were 15 members and three guests attending.
Members discussed next summer’s Walking With Ancestors Tour, and its focus on the symbols on the gravestone.
Those present elected officers and they are: Betty Meloy, president; Paul Stewart, vice president; Sally Wassmuth, secretary; and Kerry Kasza, treasurer. Karen Lehfeldt was elected as a new board member.
The group does not meet in December so the next meeting is 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the church.