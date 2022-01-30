Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Jan. 20 via Zoom with Nick Woods as toastmaster.
David Carringer was speaker and the title of his speech was “Fear Sells”. He was evaluated by Vic Racicot.
Patti Mann led table topics, which were won by Chance Brumley. Tom Eier was general evaluator.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “subvert.”
Seaport Quilters Guild
There were 42 members attending the group’s Jan. 22 meeting at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston. Vice President Karen Monson presided.
Officer reports were given.
Kathy Hollingshead reported she has distributed several comfort quilts. The Tuesday Stitchers small group cut and packaged kits for comfort quilts that contain a pattern and all fabric needed for the top. Members were encouraged to take one or two because the guild has been donating more quilts lately.
Members discussed the April 23-24 quilt show and sign-ups were made available for various work assignments.
New officers were elected and will assume their duties at the February meeting. They are: Mary Ann Morris, president; Pam Brooks, vice president; Kathy Smolinski, treasurer; Monson, secretary; Vickie Storey and Susan Lawson, Sunshine Committee.
Morris was Block of the Month winner and a new block was distributed for next month.
Brooks gave members a project to make a small banner with a word that is their motto or inspiration appliqued on it. Members will bring them to the March meeting to share.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at Valley Community Center.
American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 10 members in attendance at the post’s Jan. 20 meeting.
Officer reports were given.
Randy Martz reported a membership goal of 62 and currently, 50 members are paid.
Martz also reported the post has been offered a donation of two shoulder flag pole holders that have been handed down from the Spanish American War. Members discussed the offer and decided they could be best used as displays at the new Veterans Outreach Center.
Martz reported a phone caller asked where to take clothing to donate to veterans. Members discussed the issue, and decided it was best to suggest the clothing be donated to St. Vincent DePaul.
Chuck Whitman reported contributions to the Veterans Outreach Center have reached $52,000. The computer stations are set up and running, and electrical updating is yet to be done. The armory will be changed to an office. Open house at the center will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The next Coffee Chat is 9 a.m. Saturday at Jawbone Flats Cafe in Clarkston. The next post meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at the VFW Post along 15th Street in Clarkston.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Xi Chapter
Ten members were present at the group’s Jan. 12 meeting at Lewiston’s Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. President Terry Whipple presided over the meeting and Chaplain Rosemary Founds gave a devotional featuring “The Oak Tree.”
Janell Williams, a future member, was welcomed. Members voted unanimously to approve meetings being held at 11:30 on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May.
Whipple announced awards will soon be made to those who are long-term members. She is in communication with the national leadership regarding exact dates of members’ joining the chapter.
Monetary donations for the book exchange totaled $10 and the traveling basket brought in $85. All funds received go to the Xi Chapter Lewis-Clark State College scholarship for a student majoring in elementary education.
Founds, Janet Peacock and Janelle Williams won the traveling baskets.
The next meeting will be Feb. 9 at the Hells Canyong Grand Hotel.