1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members gathered Nov. 10 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the 1912 Center game room here.
1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members gathered Nov. 10 for their regular duplicate bridge game in the 1912 Center game room here.
Winners: first place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; second place — Joan and Bill Tozer; third place — Jack Garland and Larry Kirkland.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis Clark Toastmasters
Kent Barnett was toastmaster of the group’s Nov. 3 meeting.
Vic Racicot was named best speaker, with a speech titled, “Saving Little Richard.” Pete Gertonson was best evaluator, and Patti Mann was best table topic speaker.
Mann was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “solicit.”
Members met again Nov. 10 with Mann as toastmaster.
Barnett was best speaker and his speech title was “Election Integrity.” David Carringer was best table topic speaker.
Nick Woods was general evaluator and also was named best evaluator. Tom Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “wrest.”
— Submitted by Pete Gertonson
Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
Members met Nov. 12 at Lewiston Orchards Baptist Church.
Elections of officers were held and the officers for 2023 are Karen Lehfeldt, president; Betty Meloy, vice president; Russ Schaff, secretary; and Kerry Kasze, treasurer. Board members are Shirley Armstrong, Sue Gehrke, Bill Luther, Pat VanBuren and Sharol Ward.
Following the meeting, the society hosted an open house celebrating 55 years. Meloy gave a history of the society.
The next meeting will be 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Orchards Baptist Church.
— Submitted by Sally Wassmuth
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.