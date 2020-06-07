Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Area Director Christine Myer made her director’s visit at the club’s May 26 online meeting.
Diana Higgins headed the meeting as toastmaster.
Katie Gieske’s gave a speech titled “Traveling Europe by Foot” and she was evaluated by Doug Crook.
Bruce Neu gave a speech titled “Revealing God’s Heart” and Joseph Moyosviyi evaluated him.
Neu was chosen best speaker and Moyosviyi won best evaluator. Mark Havens was table topics master and Myer was best table topics speaker.
Online meeting times are available by contacting Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Area Director Christine Myer made her director’s visit at the club’s May 28 meeting online, and she also headed the meeting as toastmaster.
David Carringer gave a speech about serving as a soldier in Operation Desert Shield, and he was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Larry Ferguson was table topics master and Patti Mann was the timer.
Those wishing to learn the club’s online meeting times may contact Bruce Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.