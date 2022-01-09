National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
There were 13 members present at the group’s Dec. 18 meeting with Regent Mary Krempasky presiding. Dory Lohrey-Birch, recording secretary, was present via Zoom. There also were one prospective member and three guest presenters attending.
Krempasky and Julie Riendeau led the DAR Ritual; Becky Riendeau, treasurer, led the Pledge of Allegiance; Suzanne Grove led the American’s Creed; and Judy Higgins, vice regent, read the president general’s message.
A moment of silence was held for the late Joanne Bolick.
Guest speaker Dennis Ohrtman provided members with an update on the Lewiston City Library. The club honored Ohrtman’s nomination for the DAR Community Spirit award presented by Sadie Walters, state chairwoman, Community Service Awards.
Ellise Dilling and Alex Briggs presented the skit titled “Reading Royalty” while dressed in period costume.
Officer reports were provided by Higgins; Becky Riendeau; Darlene Larson, corresponding secretary; and Joye Dillman, librarian.
Committee reports were given by
Dillman, American Heritage Committee and DAR Museum Committee chairwoman; Walters, C.A.R. Committee chairwoman; Judi Wutzke, DAR Service for Veterans Committee chairwoman; Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership Training Committee chairwoman; and Paula Prewett, Insignia Committee and Protocol Committee chairwoman.
Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club
Members gathered for their monthly meeting Dec. 14 at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston with President Darlene Simpson presiding.
Alice Jackson led prayer and Sue Pring led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Members held election of the 2022-2023 slate of officers: Heather Moore, president; Carolyn Kingsley, first vice president; Rose Bunch, second vice president; Charlene Shuping, treasurer; and Darlene Simpson, secretary.
The officers’ installation will be Tuesday at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
Members voted to make several donations to local organizations to help with Christmas. The meeting was followed by a gift exchange, Christmas carols and cake.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Members met via Zoom Thursday for an impromptu meeting, in which the various roles are drawn before the meeting to decide what each person’s role is.
Bruce Neu was toastmaster and David Carringer was speaker, with a speech titled “Snow.” Tom Eier evaluated his speech.
Pete Gertonson was general evaluator. Vic Racicot was grammarian and the word of the day was “aplomb.”
Nick Woods, the club’s newest member, led table topics. Patti Mann was invocation and timer.
Club members memorialized the late Larry Ferguson who gave his final speech to the club via Zoom on Dec. 16 and died on Dec 22.