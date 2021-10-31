Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center for regular games in October. The winners were:
Oct. 6 — Karen Eveland and Cathy Goetz; Oct. 13 and 20 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley; Oct. 27 — Renee Peter-sen and Larry Kirkland.
Seaport Quilters’ Guild
There were 48 members present for the guild’s meeting Monday at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center, with President Cindy Eccles presiding.
Officer reports were given, and Vickie Storey and Susan Lawson audited the books for 2019-21 and reported no discrepancies.
Kathy Hollingshead reported that she has distributed several comfort quilts.
Members discussed the quilt show and the possible need for a location other than Clarkston High School for the April event. Karen Monson will research possibilities, and Shelley Nagle handed out packets of tickets for members to sell.
Jody Hoogland of Home Grown Quilts gave a program about how to care for quilts, including washing and storage suggestions.
Mary Ann Morris was block-of-the-month winner and a new block was distributed for next month. Elaine Broughton won the door prize.
Eccles said May is the month for election of officers and asked members to consider stepping up to serve.
Members were served cake to celebrate the guild’s birthday month, and then held show-and-tell.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Valley Community Center.
Lewis-Clark Valley Amateur Radio Club (N7LCV)
Members met Oct. 21 with President Jason Frawley presiding. There were 10 people present.
Doug Renfro talked about potential events for next year and said he will bring a list to the December/January meeting so members can decide in which to participate.
Frawley discussed FAA regulations and why they are so important to follow.
Frawley completed his volunteer examiner license. Edward Clark already is licensed and Rob Vance will be signing up this week. Once three members are certified, the club can administer tests for anyone wanting to be licensed.
Vance and Frawley held a workshop where they discussed “What You Need for a Radio Room.”
After the meeting ended, Clark Watry and Keith Mortensen took their tech exams with help from the Spouts Springs Club, doing a virtual test. Both passed and now are licensed radio operators.
The next meeting is Nov. 20 at Vance’s home.