Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the club’s March 24 meeting.
Nick Woods was the first speaker and the title of his speech was “Community: It Takes All of Us.” He was evaluated by Tom Eier.
Chance Brumley was the second speaker and his speech title was “Effort, Persistence and an Eleven Pointer.” He was evaluated by David Carringer.
Bruce Neu led table topics and Patti Mann was invocation/timer. Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “reciprocate.”
Brumley won best speaker, Eier won best table topics and Carringer won best evaluator.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Diana Higgins headed the group’s meeting Tuesday as toastmaster.
Bruce Neu’s speech was part one in a two-part series titled “Why Putin Will Lose.” Elizabeth Braker evaluated him.
Joseph Moyosviyi headed the table topics portion, with “wealth” as the theme. Doug Crook was voted best table topics speaker.
Mark Havens was the general evaluator and Jerome Hansen was the timer.