American Legion Post 246, Clarkston
There were 11 members present at the post’s Oct. 21 meeting.
Officer reports were given. The membership report included the post has 70 members, 27 of whom have paid.
Other reports included:
The post was to participate in the Veteran’s Day Parade through downtown Lewiston Saturday, and also plans to participate in the Dec. 4 Clarkston Lighted Christmas Parade through downtown.
Randy Martz, Marty Crane, post commander, and Steve Harrison attended the District 7 Conference Oct. 9 at the Garfield post where some of the topics discussed included a member buddy system, veteran suicides and Boys State.
Members discussed changing the time and location of the annual post picnic, but ultimately decided to keep the current location but change the day of the picnic, so it will remain at the clubhouse at Granite Park but will be held on the first Saturday in September.
Commander Chuck Whitman reported on some of the improvements being made at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1143 along 15th Street in Clarkston. Once all the changes have been made, it will be called the Veterans Community Center. Whitman also reported a Pearl Harbor commemoration ceremony will be held Dec. 7 at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers and that Asotin County now has a certified Veterans Services officer.
Martz has details about the Blue Mountain Action Council which is an organization that helps veterans with housing needs.
The Asotin County Library Foundation asked the post for a contribution, and, following a discussion, members voted to send the foundation $50.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday at the Clarkston VFW Post.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann was toastmaster of the group’s Nov. 11.
Vic Racicot was speaker and his speech was titled “Veterans Day.” Larry Ferguson evaluated him.
Pete Gertonson was grammarian and word of the day was “bevy.”
David Carringer led table topics, Chance Brumley was general evaluator and Bruce Neu was invocation/timer. A guest, Nick Woods, won best table topics speaker.