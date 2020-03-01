Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 12 members and three guests in attendance at the group’s Feb. 13 meeting at the Lewiston Orchards First United Methodist Church.
The society finalized plans for their March 28 Spring Conference titled “Preserve the Past and Present Photos for Future.”
The next meeting is 7 p.m. March 12 at the same venue.
Clarkston’s American Legion Post 246
Nine members attended the group’s Feb. 20 meeting with Commander Noel Abbott presiding.
Adj. Randy Martz gave a membership report of six renewal applications sent in.
Abbott brought up the Field of Dreams project and, after a lengthy discussion, members decided to table this project until this organization approaches the post.
Abbott reminded members of the two busiest months — April and May — coming for the post, and more volunteers are needed for projects.
The highway cleanup project will be April 4 at 9 a.m., the spring district conference will be held 5:30 p.m. April 17 in the Uniontown Community Center and the spring spaghetti feed will be 4-6 p.m. April 18 at the clubhouse, and members will again help with crowd control for the Asotin County Fair Parade April 25.
Vic Klingler, first vice commander, reported the Junior ROTC Awards Assembly at Clarkston High School will be sometime in early April.
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter, Clarkston
Seven members met Feb. 15, along with the Lewiston ADK chapter, at Lewiston’s Red Lion Hotel.
The program was the new LCSC “Living and Learning” Housing Program which opens in August. Members of the Lewiston Chapter proposed holding a “kitchen shower” for the house.
An additional program was presented about the 2020 Census.
The chapter has been invited to the Idaho Founder’s Day Event in Lewiston in October with the Lewiston chapter as host.
Members were reminded the regional convention is July 8-10 in Hawaii and the Washington State Convention is April 24-26 in Bellevue.
The next meeting is 9 a.m. Saturday at the Asotin County Museum in Asotin.
Seaport Quilters’ Guild
There were 69 members at the guild’s Feb. 24 meeting with President Cindy Eccles presiding.
Officer reports were given and 28 blocks, 11 finished quilts and one top were turned in for comfort quilts.
Karen Monson reported that she, Jodi Haskell and Dana Chandler spent a day at the Boys & Girls Club teaching children how to sew and made bean bags.
Celeste Shumard and Keesje Mills updated members with details about the annual quilt show set for April 25-26 at Clarkston High School.
Monson gave members a report about the display of quilts at the Lewiston Library and said several volunteers will be at the library from 2-3 p.m. March 12 to talk about the quilting process.
Jean Martin and Virginia Sparkman gave a demonstration of applique methods for the program.
Kathy Smolinski and Judy Davison won the fat quarters, JoAnn King and Rachel Myers won the door prizes, and block-of-the-month blocks were divided between Carolyn Shull and Mary Ann Morris.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. March 23 at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston.
P.E.O., Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Feb. 25 at the home of Sandy Barr, with Laura Dixon as co-host.
Charlotte Henry reported about the Founder’s Day program she and Nancy Houser attended Feb. 22. She thanked Chapters AW and CD from Orofino for the lunch and hospitality, and Chapter BV from Grange-ville for the fun program about Founder’s Day.
Because of health considerations, the date of the annual tea has been changed to May 1.
After the meeting, Laura Dixon gave a program about the seven rules to stay healthy.
The next meeting is March 10 at the home of Marilyn Myers with installation of new officers as the program.