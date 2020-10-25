P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Members met Sept. 15 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, their first meeting after months of quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the meeting, Peggy Fulton let members choose from a selection of homemade face masks, as masks were required to keep within pandemic meeting guidelines.
Correspondence included: a thank you from Calista Hall, college scholarship recipient; thank you from the PEO Chapter House for the gift in memory of Maxine Henderson; cancellation of the Reciprocity meeting which had been scheduled for Oct. 10; a certificate received from the state recognizing Chapter Q’s 100th anniversary in May; a letter of introduction from the new state officers; and an invitation to the 2021 state convention in Worley May 21-23.
Kathy Johnson shared an article from the July/August issue of PEO Record on “12 Women Vital to Women’s Suffrage.”
Kelly Kennaly reported new membership cards did not get completed for the 2020-21 year. After a discussion, it was determined new cards will be issued upon request this year.
Members voted to approve the 2020-21 budget, and discussed the future of the group’s celebration of its 100th year, deciding to postpone any celebration planning because of the pandemic. Members also discussed the chapters See’s Candies Sale fundraiser and decided to seek more information to decide if this fundraiser can be done.
The following officers were elected and installed: Beth Atkinson, president; Kathy McIntosh, vice president; Johnson, recording secretary; Christi Severance, corresponding secretary; Kennaly, treasurer; Suzanne Orwig, chaplain; Lynn Druffel, guard.
Atkinson showed the “Jeopardy” prize that the chapter won at Founder’s Day, and presented gifts to her past officers. Michelle McIntosh won the door prize.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jodi Berg headed the club’s Oct. 6 online meeting as toastmaster.
Loren Beauchamps’s speech was evaluated by Doug Crook. Diana Higgins headed table topics, and her theme was “Theo’s Teddy Bear.” Joseph Moyosviyi was the general evaluator.
Members again met online Oct. 13 with Crook as toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker gave an untimed speech which was evaluated by Bruce Neu. Higgins was general evaluator and Mark Havens was grammarian. Beauchamp headed table topics, which were won by Moyosviyi.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available at 1426.toastmastersclubs.org.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Larry Ferguson headed the club’s Oct. 8 online meeting as toastmaster.
The Rev. David Carringer gave a speech titled “My Bootstraps” and was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Bruce Neu was general evaluator, Chance Brumley was the timer and Tom Eier headed table topics with the question, “What question would you ask the presidential candidates?”
Members met again online Oct. 15 with Brumley as toastmaster.
David Carringer was general evaluator and he evaluated Larry Ferguson’s speech. Patti Mann led table topics.
Information about the club’s online meetings is available by emailing Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
American Legion Post 13
Members of the post recently announced their annual awards to community members in recognition of their outstanding service to Lewiston. They include:
Steve Gregor, fire inspector of the year, Lewiston Fire Department.
Willie Wicks, paramedic of the year, Lewiston Fire Department.
Cody Bloomsburg, police officer of the year, Lewiston Police Department.
David Hites, educator of the year, Lewiston School District (retired from Centennial Elementary School).
J.R. Gregory, deputy of the year, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department.
Carrie Hartshorn, employee of the year, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department.
Annually, the post has held an awards dinner in March for all recipients and, though the dinner was rescheduled to this month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it eventually was canceled entirely. Instead, the post sent plaques and gift cards to each awardee’s agency for a private ceremony.