National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided at the organization’s Nov. 16 meeting at the Lewiston Elks. There were 23 members and 57 guests, including prospective members, at the meeting.
The Clarkston High School Junior ROTC posted the colors for the chapter’s Veterans Day opening ceremony. Walters and Janet Rubert, chaplain, led the group with the DAR ritual followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Jean Norris, the American’s Creed led by Dory Lohrey-Birch, vice regent, and the national anthem led by Rebecca Riendeau.
Mary Krempasky, the chapter’s Service for Veterans chairwoman, presented a certificate of recognition and appreciation to Dan Wise for outstanding veteran volunteer service for veterans in the community.
Becky Mahurin, the chapter’s Quilts of Valor liaison, presided over the presentation of 17 quilts to honorees.
Officer reports were given by Walters; Lohrey-Birch; Rubert; Mary Krempasky, secretary; Barbara Crossler, registrar; and Tiffany Kite, librarian. Committee reports were given by Paula Prewett, National Defense Committee chairwoman; Becky Riendeau, American Indian Committee and U.S. Flag reports; Sadie Walters, Conservation chairwoman; Connie Cohmer, American History chairwoman; Liz Hess, Community Classroom Committee; Gayle Pint, Project Patriot Committee chairwoman; Mary Krempasky, Service for Veterans chairwoman; and Julie Riendeau, DAR Leadership Training chairwoman.
Julie Riendeau nominated Regent Sadie Walters for the Outstanding DAR Community Service Award and the nomination was affirmed.
Retired Educators of North Central Idaho
Members met Dec. 18 at Lewiston’s Red Lion for a luncheon meeting with Pat Hoch presiding over a business meeting.
Members donated to a collection gathered to provide haircare products and haircuts at the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston. Christmas cards were made available for attendees to send messages to retired educators who are unable to attend meetings.
Choirs from Lewiston High School and McGee Elementary School in Lewiston led a Christmas singalong, and Hoch presented them with a monetary donation from the group.
The next luncheon meeting is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Red Lion. The program will feature Marilyn Feeney giving a book review.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met on Saturdays in December at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston for their regular games. Winners were:
Dec. 7 and 14 — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; Dec. 21 — Marilyn Black and John Black; Dec. 28 — Kirkland and Bob Burton.
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met on Thursdays in December at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. Winners were:
Dec. 5 — Renee Petersen and Karen Eveland; Dec. 12 — Petersen and Alex Woo; Dec. 19 — Petersen and Bob Burton; Dec. 26 — Marilyn Black and John Black.