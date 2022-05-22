Tsceminicum Club
Members met May 14 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston for their end-of-the-year luncheon with Kathy Clouser, Nancy Kolb and Pat Chase as co-hosts.
Box lunches were provided to the 21 members present.
A short business meeting was held before to the luncheon to install new officers for the 2022-23 year. They are Shirley Phillips, president; Mary Jo Fursteneau, first vice president; Pat Chase, second vice president; Betty Kendrick, secretary; Helen Leboeuf, corresponding secretary; and Rita Myers, treasurer.
An announcement was made about the Celebration for Reading Mother Challenge which was held Saturday at the Lewiston City Library.
Members adjourned for the summer and will get together for a social gathering in September.