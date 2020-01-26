P.E.O., Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Tuesday at Rather Be’s Retreat with Judy Gillis and Nancy Houser as co-hosts.
There were 14 letters of correspondence read, including two invitations and the announcement of Katie Leid as the new Washington state secretary.
Members decided to send a donation to Cottey College to help with renovation of the Chapel Basement, and were told the chapter’s annual tea will be held April 3 with a theme of “Roaring 2020s.”
The next meeting will be at the home of Renee Ruchert with Shirley Brandon as co-host.
P.E.O., Chapter BL
There were 19 members present at the group’s meeting Tuesday in the activity room at Lewiston’s Royal Plaza.
Glenna Chapman, chaplain, conducted the devotions from Psalm 34:1-3. Sylvia Russell, treasurer, reported several donations made toward the High School Education Award and the Project for Continuing Education grant to a college student.
Barbara Riggs read five items of correspondence, including a letter from the Willow Center in Lewiston thanking members for their individual donations at the Christmas party and an invitation to the P.E.O. Founders Day luncheon at noon Feb. 22 held by Chapter CD of Orofino.
Peggy Gage thanked Gayle Kambitsch, host, and Riggs and Barbara Marvin, co-hosts.
Barbara Swanson reported some items of interest in the P.E.O. Record publication.
Marilyn Carlson sent birthday cards for December and January members, Christmas cards to the state president, to a non-resident member, and to those unable to attend meetings. She and Gage also visited and took gifts to two members.
Members voted to rename Chapter BL’s high school education award as the Roena Mannschreck Memorial Scholarship of Chapter BL, with a $500 or more option for the amount.
Stephanie Herbert shared that the P.E.O. International Trustees have approved a Program for Continuing Education grant for $1,200 to Treana Hanson, a student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The next meeting is 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at the home of Glenna Chapman.