Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their July games at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center. Winners were:
July 13 and 20 — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel.
July 27 — Alice and Ralph Vollbrecht, and Barbara Swanson and Jonnie Baird (tie).
Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for games in July at Valley Community Center in Clarkston. Winners were:
July 4 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley.
July 11 — Marilyn Bengtson and Doris Bonin.
July 18 — Linda Henderson and John Black.
July 25 — Karen Eveland and Marty O’Malley.
P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members gathered Tuesday for their annual Huckleberry Day. The theme was “Huckleberries Hollywood Style” and guests were invited.
Some of the members met early in the day at the home of President Charlotte Henry in Kidwell Gulch and from there they went out to pick huckleberries, finding an abundance.
Four other members then met them at Big Springs Campgrounds at noon to enjoy a covered-dish lunch. Otti Miller was co-host and served huckleberry cheesecake for dessert. She also gave a fun quiz for everyone to enjoy.
The next meeting is Sept. 24 at the home of Kris Klaveano, and Linda McKeirnan will be the co-host.