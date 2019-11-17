Lewis-Clark Toastmasters No. 369
Bruce Neu headed the club’s Nov. 7 meeting as toastmaster.
Victor Racicot’s speech project was titled “How to Manage a Difficult Audience,” and he was voted best speaker. Kate Nowlin evaluated him, and she was voted best evaluator.
Pete Gertonson’s speech was titled “A Bright Idea” and he was evaluated by Tom Eier.
Kent Barnett evaluated the meeting. Larry Ferguson headed table topics, which were won by David Carringer. Patti Mann counted the votes.
Tsceminicum Club
Members met Nov. 9 at the Jack O’Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center located in Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Shirley Phillips was the host, and Darcie Riedner, Rita Meyers and Helen Leboeuf were co-hosts.
Library Committee Chairwoman Kathy Heinemeyer reported on progress with furnishings in the Tsceminicum Room at the Lewiston City Library, and talked about planned events at the library.
Amy Canfield reported the initial cataloging of the club’s historical files is finished, and processing and organizing the material will begin.
After the business meeting, Phillips, director of the Jack O’Connor Center, gave a talk about the history of the center and O’Connor, who lived for 30 years in Lewiston.
The next meeting, the annual Christmas Tea, is Dec. 14 at the home of Diane Fernandez. Members are encouraged to bring a guest as well as personal care items for donation to the food bank.
P.E.O. Chapter BL
There were 20 members at the group’s Nov. 5 meeting at the First United Methodist Church in Lewiston. Before the business meeting, a memorial service was held for member Marrilee Dokken, who died in October.
Chaplain Glenna Chapman conducted the devotions from Psalm 34:4-8.
Corresponding Secretary Barbara Riggs reported Dokken’s death to International P.E.O. in her October report, read cards from Helen Gleason, Kathy Baxter and Marilyn Tarter, and read a letter of acceptance of the invitation to transfer from Carol Wescoatt.
Peggy Gage thanked host Mary McNish and co-hosts Twila Harrington and Sharon Fitzgerald. Gage also reported that she and Mildred Jones have both been Chapter BL members for 35 years.
Karen Van Stone reported she and Stephanie Herbert sent their online submission Oct. 19 to recommend a candidate for a P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education grant.
Marilyn Carlson expressed gratitude for chapter members supporting Dokken’s family with food items and attendance at her Oct. 19 memorial service.
McNish said the chapter Christmas Party will be lunch 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. She also said the Nominating Committee will be meeting soon to discuss officer positions for next year.
President Marilyn Hinman read from the November Membership Hotspot and passed around the November Chapter House newsletter.
Following the meeting, McNish gave a program about sentimental buttons and charms, and McNish, Harrington and Fitzgerald served pumpkin pie for dessert.
The next meeting is 1:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Lewiston Orchards Methodist Church and will include the fall silent auction.
P.E.O. Chapter FN, Pomeroy
Members met Tuesday at the home of Kris Klaveano with Renee Ruchert serving as co-host.
Chapter FE sent a note to Chapter FN about their annual Christmas party which said it now will be 11 a.m. Dec. 9 at the Clarkston Country Club.
A request from Washington State Chapter was read about contributing to renovations at the chapel basement at Cottey College. Edith Cole brought a basket for monetary donations to the local food bank.
Chapter FN’s annual Christmas luncheon was discussed, and will be held Dec. 10 at the home of Sandy Barr.
President Charlotte Henry gave a program on good winter reads, and brought her 10 favorite books and discussed them. Members also brought some of their favorite books to discuss.