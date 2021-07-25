P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
There were 11 members at the club’s regular business meeting June 15 Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston.
President Kelly Kennaly presided at the meeting.
Committee reports were given, including:
The July no-host coffee gathering was enjoyable. Kathy McIntosh announced the next no-host Coffee Social will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at Hereth Park in the Lewiston Orchards. Chapter AR will be invited.
The 2021 See’s Candy Sale is canceled. The chapter will pursue alternate fund-raising opportunities in the coming months and may sell at the Clarkston Farmer’s Market next year.
Following the business meeting, Peggy Fulton provided a group participation activity.
The next regular meeting will be Aug. 17 at Lindsey Creek Vineyards, with Yvonne Fate as host and Christi Severance, Suzanne Orwig and Cheryl Bening as co-hosts.