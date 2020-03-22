Twin Rivers Toastmasters
The club’s Tall Tales contest took place at the March 3 meeting with Doug Crook, Bruce Neu and Jerome Hanson as competitors. Crook and Hanson won the chance to advance to the area contest.
Loren Beauchamp served as toastmaster at the club’s March 10 meeting. Elizabeth Braker gave a speech titled “The Unknown That I Should Have Known.” Joseph Moyosviyi, general evaluator, introduced Doug Crook to evaluate Braker.
Bruce Neu was table topics master, and his theme was the coronavirus. Mark Havens won table topics. Jerome Hanson was quizmaster, and Hilary Syvertson was the grammarian.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The March 12 meeting served as the club contest with Patti Mann leading as toastmaster.
Pete Gertonson, Kent Barnett and Kate Nowlin participated as speakers and evaluators. Gertonson’s speech title was “Starlink,” Barnett’s title was “Take Two,” and Nowlin’s title was “Find a Project — Make it Count.” Gertonson won first place and Barnett took second place.
Those three contestants evaluated target speaker David Carringer, whose speech title was “COVID-19 and Freaking Out.” Barnett won first place, Nowlin was second place, while Gertonson placed third.
Victor Racicot was head vote counter and Bruce Neu was the timer.
The Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 12 members present at the society’s March 12 meeting at the Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church.
Members discussed at length the affect of the COVID-19 virus on the group’s planned spring seminar before voting to postpone the seminar to a later date.
Member volunteers are working at the genealogy/local history room at the Lewiston City Library.
The next meeting is planned for 7 p.m. April 9 at the same church.
Tsceminicum Club
Members met March 14 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Lewiston. Shirley Phillips and Diane Fernandez were hosts, with Joan Moore and Kathy McIntosh serving as co-hosts.
Before the business meeting, Joanna Alford gave a presentation on the progress and future of the Liberty Theatre in downtown Lewiston.
President Kathy Clouser presided over the meeting, with 14 members present. Representatives of the Membership, Courtesy and Calling, and Library committees, as well as officers, gave reports.
A reminder was given to those who have not signed up to serve as 2020-21 hosts, co-hosts and committee members.
The club will not meet in April.
Clarkston Lions Club
Members met March 4 at their Clarkston clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St.
Treasurer Linn Pemberton gave a report which included the information that property taxes have increased. After discussion, members voted to increase membership dues slightly.
Members were notified the club’s property adjoining the clubhouse will soon be available for rent, and is best suited for storage.
Barry Pemberton, chairman of the highway litter cleanup, reported a date will be chosen for this semi-annual project at the club’s first April meeting. Ken Roberts led a discussion on the club’s annual raffle ticket sales, and members were encouraged to begin contacting merchants for donations. A committee of three members will handle this project.
Lauralynn Rogers was officially voted in as the club’s new secretary. Cathy Bailey presented one of her original birthday cards to Linn Pemberton. During humor time, Barry Pemberton presented toilet paper to auction off, while Sean Marcellus acted as auctioneer.
Members and volunteers plan to make the trip onto the Lewiston Hill to light up the Easter Cross the last weekend of this month. Members also voted to cancel the next regular meeting and consider the threat of the COVID-19 virus before deciding on April meetings.
Many clubs and groups in the region are suspending in-person meetings while the threat of the COVID-19 virus remains an issue. Members are advised to call first before attending a previously scheduled meeting.