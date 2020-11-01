Xi Chapter, Alpha Delta Kappa
Nine members were present at the group’s Oct. 20 meeting held at Lewiston’s Red Lion, with President Terry Whipple presiding.
Rosemary Founds gave an opening devotional and read “October’s Party,” a poem by George Cooper.
Members submitted numerous fundraising ideas to support Xi Chapter’s annual scholarship for an elementary education student at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. From those ideas, three fundraisers were selected: member-supplied book donations will be sold for $1 each at the next seven meetings; members will be encouraged to make a special donation during their birthday months; and orders will continue to be placed for kitchen products through Rada, which returns 40 percent of sales to the chapter.
The 2020-21 recipient of the LCSC scholarship is Katie Klimes, who will be invited to attend a meeting in the spring.
Thank you notes were sent to two members for their donations to the Lewiston Food Bank in the chapter’s name and to the chapter’s LCSC Scholarship fund.
Members decided to participate in a project titled “Wild Book-Loving Divas” Book Bingo through February.
Members held a discussion about the Living and Learning Program at LCSC for female education majors in need of classroom materials and other items. Members will bring these items to the November and December meetings.
Members were told about an article written by Founds and published in the fall issue of the Idaho State Alpha Delta Kappa newsletter, a short biography about Melba Ashburn, a charter member of Xi Chapter.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Nov. 12 at the Red Lion.
National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Alice Whitman Chapter
Regent Sadie Walters presided over the group’s online meeting held Oct. 17. There were 12 members present, and Walters and Chaplain Lindsey Woltering led them in the DAR ritual.
Joye Dillman, Idaho State Society, DAR, Museum Outreach Committee chairwoman, spoke to the group about how an exhibit for the DAR museum in Washington, D.C., comes together and how the work is done to take down and prepare for a new exhibit. She also described the new exhibit there.
Officer reports were given by Walters, Secretary Mary Krempasky, Treasurer Jill Nock, Historian Liz Hess and Registrar Rhonda Baumgartner.
Committee reports were led by Gayle Pint, Project Patriot Committee chairwoman; Krempasky, Service for Veterans and U.S. Flag chairwoman; Becky Mahurin, Quilts of Valor liaison; and Becky Riendeau, Face Mask Project chairwoman and Territorial Capitol chapter liaison representative.
Krempasky gave a report about her National Day of Service.
Judi Wutzke nominated Director Julie Riendeau for state librarian and Walters for state recording secretary as candidates from the chapter, and members approved the nominations.
P.E.O., Chapter Q, Lewiston
Members met Oct. 20 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, with Michelle McIntosh as host.
Kathy Johnson shared a poem, “Missing P.E.O.” written by Darlene Lowe from Chapter L in Loveland, Colo., from the September/October issue of the PEO Record.
Members from Chapters Q and AR gathered at Hereth Park in Lewiston for coffee Oct. 3, and decided outside coffee gatherings will be postponed until warmer weather arrives.
Peggy Fulton presented a sample and cost of personalized magnetic name tags, and those present placed orders.
Members discussed the See’s Candies Sale and decided not hold the fundraiser this year.
A donation will be made to the P.E.O. Chapter House in memory of member Norma Dahlgren.
McIntosh said Lindsay Creek Vineyards is available for future meetings, and the next meeting will be held there at 10 a.m. Saturday. A coffee gathering also is planned there at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14.