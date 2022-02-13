Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Feb. 3 at First Christian Church in Clarkston. This was the club’s first hybrid meeting, with some members attending in person and others attending via Zoom. Two guests also attended.
Chance Brumley was toastmaster. Bruce Neu was the speaker and gave a speech titled “The Lever.” He was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Nick Woods led table topics, which were won by Gertonson. Patti Mann was general evaluator and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer.
Tom Eier was grammarian and word of the day was “registration.”
Tsceminicum Club
Members met Feb. 5 at the Lewiston City Library with Helen LeBoeuf, Deanna Stewart and Barbara Russell as co-hosts. There were 15 members present.
Officer and committee reports were given.
LeBoeuf, corresponding secretary, read thank you notes from the Washington Idaho Symphony, the Nez Perce County Historical Museum, the Community Band and Liberty Theater for the club’s yearly donations. A thank you from Margaret Duncan also was read. LeBoeuf reported she sent a thank you to the club’s January speaker, Amanda Wilhelm, for her presentation about the YWCA.
Sharon Taylor, historian, reported she is writing an essay about the Tsceminicum Club during the pandemic. Mary Jo Furstenau shared the autographed book, “Idaho Waters” by David R. Day, purchased by the club, to be presented to the Lewiston City Library in honor of the late Jan Vassar.
President Pat Chase announced a Nomination Committee has been formed, and members Kathy Clouser, Diane Fernandez, Kelly Kenaly, Deanna Stewart and Darcie Riedner will present a slate at the March meeting, to be voted upon at that time.
Sign-up sheets were passed around for 2022-23 committees, hosts and co-hosts. Members decided the May meeting will now be a Box Lunch Luncheon at Sunset Park.
Following the business meeting, Lynn Johnson gave a presentation about what the Lewiston City Library has been doing during the pandemic and updated several projects. She said there are more than 150 people now involved with the Reading Mother Challenge, and the library will have a Bookmobile later this year. Amy Canfield announced the March 4 Virtual Women’s Leadership Conference, and Women’s History Month in March at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
The next meeting will be March 12, and the location has been changed to the Jack O’Connor Center in Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston. Cara Snyder, Kathy McIntosh and Deb Snyder will be co-hosts. The program will be an update on the Reading Mother Challenge presented by Colleen Olive.
Alice Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution
Regent Mary Krempasky presided over the club’s meeting Jan. 15 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge. There were 10 members who attended via Zoom.
Members present worked on the Chapter Master Report, including the activities of the chapter’s committees that will be forwarded to the Idaho State Society DAR. Krempasky will the contact committee chairwomen who did not attend the meeting to ensure accurate reports.
Thanks were given to Sadie Walters for her help with the Chapter Master Report online and helping with the Zoom meeting set-up. Members recorded 5,574 hours of service to their communities.
Officer reports were given and Becky Riendeau, treasurer, gave a detailed report about deposits, tax-exemption paperwork filings, associate member renewals and the proposed 2022 budget.
Becky Riendeau has received the gavel and strike plate that will be given to the Freeze Out Chapter, Idaho’s newest Chapter, as a gift from Alice Whitman Chapter at the ISSDAR State Conference in March.
Members showed their tiny treasures and shared information about them.
The next meeting will be Saturday at the Lewiston Elks with Jill Nock and Rhonda Baumgartner as hosts.