Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jodi Berg headed the club’s Sept. 1 online meeting as toastmaster.
Elizabeth Braker was the main speaker, and Mark Havens evaluated her. Joseph Moyosviyi was the table topics master, and Diana Higgins was voted best table topics speaker.
Members met online again Sept. 8, with Doug Crook as toastmaster.
Moyosviyi headed table topics, and Garrett Yoder won the best table topics award.
The main speaker was Bruce Neu with a speech titled “Surprisingly Mean,” and Higgins evaluated him. Havens served as general evaluator and timer.
Those interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may visit 1426.toastmastersclubs.org/.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Patti Mann headed the club’s Sept. 3 online meeting as toastmaster.
Victor Racicot gave a speech which was evaluated by the Rev. David Carringer. Bruce Neu was grammarian, Larry Ferguson was the timer, and Pete Gertonson headed table topics.
The club met again online Sept. 10, with Racicot leading the meeting as toastmaster.
Chance Brumley was evaluated by Neu and Gertonson. Ferguson headed table topics, Carringer was grammarian and Patti Mann was the timer.
Those interested in attending one of the club’s online meetings may email Neu at christiansda@hotmail.com.
Clarkston Lions Club
There were six members gathered at the group’s Sept. 2 meeting at their clubhouse, 615½ Sycamore St.
Barry Pemberton, the club’s vice president, conducted the meeting, and officer reports were given.
Linn Pemberton, treasurer, will have a revised budget at the next meeting for discussion and approval, but so far all of the club’s annual fundraisers have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A couple of members plan to review stored files to determine which can be discarded.
Members discussed obtaining permission from property owners to park cars in their lot for their fundraiser at the 2021 Rockin’ on the River event.
Some club members reported they gathered Aug. 28 to sort the collected used eyeglasses for mailing to the Northwest Lions facility in Olympia. A total of 1,175 pairs of glasses have been mailed there by the club for further sorting, conditioning and packaging.
Barry Pemberton will schedule a repair service call for the clubhouse downstairs refrigerator, and the club will participate in downtown Clarkston’s annual Halloween event if it continues as scheduled.
Rick Kramer won the honor of doing the dishes following the meeting.