Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Vic Racicot was toastmaster of the club’s March 4 meeting. He offered quotes from various people such as Aristotle, the Dalai Lama, and C.S. Lewis.
David Carringer was the speaker and his title was “Communication Styles.” He was evaluated by Pete Gertonson.
Bruce Neu was grammarian and word of the day was “obsequious.” Larry Ferguson led table topics, in which he offered either/or questions to those attending. Patti Mann was general evaluator and Chance Brumley was invocation/timer.