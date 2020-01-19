Twin Rivers Genealogy Society
There were 15 members and one guest present at the group’s Jan. 9 meeting at Lewiston Orchards United Methodist Church.
Those attending were told about the March 28 Genealogy Spring Conference with Melody Hall as presenter, and a committee was formed to choose the names for the Walking With Ancestors tour set for July 4 at Lewiston’s Normal Hill Cemetery.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the same location with a program by given by Carol Simon Smolinski based on her new book.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
The club’s Jan. 9 meeting was headed by Kate Nowlin as toastmaster.
Larry Ferguson’s speech about historical myths was evaluated by Patti Mann. Tom Eier’s speech was evaluated by Kent Barnett.
Bruce Neu doubled up as general evaluator and table topics master, and Pete Gertonson was vote counter. Ferguson won best speaker, Mann won best evaluator and Chance Brumley, a guest, won best table topics.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Jodi Berg spoke at at the club’s Jan. 7 meeting with a speech titled “Successful Mentoring: What it Takes.” Doug Crook evaluated her.
Loren Beauchamp was the general evaluator, with Joseph Moyosviyi acting as the grammarian. Mark Wahlberg was the timer.
Bruce Neu was table topics master which were won by Courtney Toth, a guest at the meeting.
Tsceminicum Club
The club meeting was Jan. 11 at the Lewiston home of Jan Vasser with Linda Scott, Darcie Riedner and Kathy Heinemeyer as hosts and 19 members present.
Before the business meeting, Coco Umiker from Clearwater Canyon Cellars, gave a presentation about the wine industry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, both historical and current.
Officer and committee reports were given, and a name was submitted for new membership.
Kathy Heinemeyer gave a report on coming events at the Lewiston City Library and urged members to check their website or social media. Amy Canfield said archiving of Tsceminicum Club files is continuing. Mary Jo Furstenau reported 161 pounds of nonperishable goods were collected at the Christmas Tea and donated to the Community Action Foodbank.
The next meeting is Feb. 8 at the Jack O’Connor Center in Hell’s Gate State Park. The program will be a discussion about the book “The Rent Collector.” Co-Hosts will be Betty Kendrick, Jody Howell and Pat Chase.