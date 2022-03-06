Lewis-Clark Duplicate Bridge Club
Members met for their regular games during February at Clarkston’s Valley Community Center.
The winners were: Feb. 2 and 23 — Marilyn Black and Renee Petersen; Feb. 9 — Kathy and Marty O’Malley; Feb. 16 — Karen Eveland and Bob Burton.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Joseph Moyosviyi spoke about African marriage culture for the club’s March 1 meeting. Loren Beauchamp evaluated him.
Doug Crook was general evaluator. Bruce Neu headed table topics, and his theme was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Diana Higgins won best table topics.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Members met Feb. 17 with Tom Eier as toastmaster.
Nick Woods gave a speech titled “Politics. What’s Wrong With Our Society?” and he was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
David Carringer led table topics, Pete Gertonson was general evaluator and invocation/timer was Chance Brumley. Vic Racicot was grammarian and word of the day was “surreal.” Patti Mann won table topics.
Members met again Feb. 24 for an impromptu meeting in which the roles are randomly drawn at the start of the meeting.
Brumley was toastmaster. Vic Racicot was speaker and his project was to repeat a previous speech and implement suggestions for improvement from the first time he gave the speech. His speech, titled “Twice a Participant in the Elks Hoop Shoot Contest,” was evaluated by Eier.
Bruce Neu led table topics and Mann was invocation/timer. David Carringer was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “utmost.” Eier led table topics.