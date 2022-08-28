P.E.O., Chapter Q
The group’s regular business meeting was Aug. 16 at Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston. Michelle McIntosh was host, with Erica Quale and Cheryl Bening as co-hosts.
The chapter welcomed new transfer members Marilyn Hinman and Karen Van Stone.
The 18-inch doll, Marguerite Star, was produced to ask members to donate to the “Coins for Q” fund if they were wearing capris.
Kathy Johnson, treasurer, reported to the chapter that the sale of flowers, thanks to Sally Konen and Jacquie Lloyd, was a success.
Members voted to sponsor Elena Hamner, a Lewis-Clark State College nursing student, for a P.E.O. International project, the Educational Loan Fund.
Kimberly Hanigan, Idaho state officer, will visit the chapter at its next meeting, Sept. 20 at Lindsay Creek Winery.
The next chapter coffee will be 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Mystic Café in Lewiston.
After the meeting, Peggy Fulton gave a program on the Constitution titled “The Constitution by the Numbers.”
— Submitted by Peggy Fulton
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members held their regular duplicate bridge game Aug. 18 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Christine Suquet and Larry Kirkland; second place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson; third place — Joan and Bill Tozer.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Pete Gertonson was toastmaster and table topics master for the club’s Aug. 18 meeting.
Kent Barnett gave a speech titled “Questions and Answers” and was evaluated by Tom Eier. David Carringer’s speech was titled “My Adventures” and was evaluated by Bruce Neu.
Chance Brumley was the general evaluator and grammarian; word of the day was “insipid.” Vic Racicot was the invocation/timer.
Carringer won best speaker and table topics and Neu was named best evaluator.
Patti Mann was toastermaster as members gathered again Thursday for an impromptu meeting.
Racicot gave a speech titled “Abortion: Right or Wrong” and was evaluated by Nick Woods. Carringer gave a speech titled “We’re Breaking Everything and It’s Fun” and he was evaluated by Neu.
Barnett led table topics. Woods was general evaluator and grammarian; word of the day was “hysterical.” Eier was the invocation/timer.
Carringer was named best speaker, Woods won best evaluator and Mann won best table topics.
— Submitted by Patti Mann
