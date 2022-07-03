1912 Bridge Club, Moscow
MOSCOW — Members met for their regular duplicate bridge game June 23 in the 1912 Center game room here.
Results were:
First — Larry Kirkland and Pete Ruppel; second — Christine Suquet and Karen Frenzel; third — tie between Jack Garland and Susan Peterson, and Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
Lewis-Clark Toastmasters
Bruce Neu was toastmaster of the club’s June 23 impromptu meeting.
First speaker was Davd Carringer and his speech title was “Random Topic of Conversation That I Just Thought Of.” He was evaluated by Patti Mann.
Pete Gertonson was the second speaker and his speech title was “Back to Winter.” He was evaluated by Chance Brumley.
Tom Eier led table topics and Vic Racicot was invocation/timer. Kent Barnett was general evaluator and grammarian, and word of the day was “wrangling.”
Gertonson was named best speaker, Carringer won best table topics and Mann won best evaluator.
Twin Rivers Toastmasters
Mark Havens was toastmaster for the group’s June 21 meeting.
Bruce Neu was the sole speaker, and the title of his speech was “The History of Roe v. Wade.” Diana Higgins evaluated him.
Jerome Hansen was the table topics master, and the table topics session was won by Loren Beauchamp.
Members met again June 28 with Joseph Moyosviyi as toastmaster.
The speaker was Elizabeth Braker and the title of her speech was “A Speech in Praise of Those Who Defend Freedom.” Beauchamp evaluated her.
Havens was the table topics master, and the table topics session was won by Emilia Beauchamp.
American Legion Post No. 246, Clarkston
Members met June 16 with Commander Marty Crane presiding.
Officer reports were given.
A recap of the post’s Memorial Day program was given and the event had more than 30 people attending.
The American Legion baseball team, the Asotin County Blues sponsored by Post 246, will be active this year and members discussed funding for the team. Members then voted to donate $500 to the team.
Members discussed the planned joint barbecue with the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars post at 5 p.m. July 9 at the VFW Hall.
Reports also included:
The veterans center at the VFW needs volunteers to keep the doors open.
A lunch for veterans was planned for June 22, with additional such lunches planned.
Crane announced Jim Vandenburg and Adjutant Randy Martz staffed an informational table at Clarkson Height’s Market on Memorial Day, offering American flags and Memorial Day poppies. They received donations of $450.
Walla Walla Community College in Clarkston and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston each have veteran representatives on staff to assist veterans.
Valley Duplicate Bridge Club
Members held games in June at the Valley Community Center in Clarkston. The winners were:
June 1 — Bob Burton and Neil Lasley; June 8 — Karen Eveland and Burton; June 15 — Joan Zinn and Gerald Flowers; June 22 — Tie between Marilyn Black and Bob Burton, and Joan Zinn and Gerald Flowers; June 29 — Scott Cardell and Pete Pluhta.