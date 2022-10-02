American Legion, Post No. 246, Clarkston
There were 12 members attending the group’s Sept. 15 meeting. Officer reports were given.
Randy Martz reported he staffed the flag table Sept. 11 at Heights Market in Clarkston along with Jim Brandenburg and Robert Taylor, and netted $215.63. Another flag table was planned for Sept. 16 at Rick’s Family Foods in Clarkston.
Marty Crane reported the Area Fall Conference will be in October in Yakima. He also told members there will be a movie night at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Veterans Outreach Center and movies will be shown every Friday after the first one. The first movie is “Band of Brothers.”
Larry Bean proposed bringing in a guest speaker from Home Health Care.
Martz reported Chuck Whitman is seeking applicants for a board of directors for the Veterans Outreach Center. It will consist of two members from the Veterans of Foreign Wars and two members from the American Legion.
Martz said the American Legion-sponsored Asotin County Blues baseball team will be working on fundraising for the next season, and members discussed possible venues.
Vic Klingler told members Jr. ROTC Veteran Day will be 9:15 a.m. Nov. 10 in the Clarkston High School auditorium.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Veterans Outreach Center.
— Submitted by Marty Crane
Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Beta Chapter
Seven members were present at the group’s Sept. 17 meeting at the Clarkston home of Kathy Hocking.
Patti Lee presented a Thought for the Day, titled “Like a Tree” and President Sharon Hoseley planned to email a copy to all members.
Patty English gave a treasurer’s report for Tammy Randalls, and dues are to be sent to Randalls as soon as possible.
Sue Lomeyer has volunteered to be the club’s correspondence secretary, and will send cards or notes to members as needed.
Members discussed a bench with a plaque in memory of Luann Nedrow for her service to the organization, which was to be placed at Grantham Elementary School in Clarkston. It never has been placed and Hoseley volunteered to follow up on this situation. The discussion was tabled until further information is available.
October is ADK Month and two or three people are needed to put together something for each teacher’s lounge in the chapter’s area to bring awareness to the organization. Also, informational and goodie bags were put together to give to prospective members.
The group’s Scholarship Committee members are working on ways to increase interest in students applying for their scholarship.
Lee, state fraternity chairperson, organized a Fraternity Game for members, an activity that will take place at each meeting.
Members will have a service opportunity at the Nov. 30 Salvation Army volunteer dinner service. Servers and clean-up people are English, Lee, Julia Thompson, Karle Warren, Hocking, Gail Scott and Kathi Meshishnek.
Hoseley delivered member handbooks.
The next meeting will be the Founder’s Day celebration Oct. 15 in Spokane. Five members have registered to attend.
— Submitted by Kathy Hocking
1912 Bridge Club
MOSCOW — Members met for their regular duplicate bridge game Sept. 22 in the game room of the 1912 Center here.
Winners were: first place — Renee Peterson and Christine Suquet; second place — Pete Ruppel and Larry Kirkland; third place — Dianne Cole and Gary Peterson.
— Submitted by Gary Peterson