American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13
There were 11 members present at the group’s Dec. 6 meeting. They were told that as of Dec. 4, 215 of the 290 active members have paid their 2019 dues.
Members were given a rundown on a variety of post activities held in November, and were told the post had purchased five wreaths from the “Wreaths Across America” program with one designated for Richard Morris. The post also made a $75 donation to the Clarkston Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary for troop packages.
During the last executive committee meeting, those present discussed the need to fix outside lighting. Two quotes have been given for the repairs, and members will investigate the possibility of rebates to help pay for new fixtures.
Post 13 plans to hold its national 100th American Legion anniversary dinner March 15 with the Spring District 2 meeting to be held March 23.
The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the post hall.